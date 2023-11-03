Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH) is above average at 2.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) is $35.27, which is $6.42 above the current market price. The public float for BFH is 48.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BFH on November 03, 2023 was 564.39K shares.

BFH) stock’s latest price update

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH)’s stock price has plunge by 8.01relation to previous closing price of 26.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-26 that Bread Financial Holdings reported that its credit card net loss rate in September was slightly lower than it was a year ago while its delinquency rate was higher. The net loss rate for the month ended Sept.

BFH’s Market Performance

BFH’s stock has risen by 5.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.95% and a quarterly drop of -28.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Bread Financial Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.88% for BFH’s stock, with a -13.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BFH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $36 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BFH Trading at -12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFH rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.37. In addition, Bread Financial Holdings Inc saw -23.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFH starting from BALLOU ROGER H, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $41.78 back on Jul 31. After this action, BALLOU ROGER H now owns 34,842 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc, valued at $100,272 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of Bread Financial Holdings Inc, purchase 400 shares at $29.89 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 5,016 shares at $11,954 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bread Financial Holdings Inc stands at +5.17. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 2.56 for asset returns.

Based on Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH), the company’s capital structure generated 359.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.22. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.