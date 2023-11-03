Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.05 in relation to its previous close of 6.23. However, the company has experienced a 3.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that The year has been subdued for oil and gas stocks. It’s not surprising because oil traded below $70 per barrel in the first half of the year.

Is It Worth Investing in Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE: BORR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) is $9.92, which is $3.5 above the current market price. The public float for BORR is 217.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BORR on November 03, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

BORR’s Market Performance

BORR stock saw a decrease of 3.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.75% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.07% for BORR’s stock, with a -9.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BORR Trading at -7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.74. In addition, Borr Drilling Ltd saw 29.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+14.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Ltd stands at -65.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.43. Equity return is now at value -10.24, with -2.77 for asset returns.

Based on Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR), the company’s capital structure generated 182.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 54.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Borr Drilling Ltd (BORR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.