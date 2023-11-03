Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT): A Technical Analysis

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) is $107.92, which is $38.6 above the current market price. The public float for BOOT is 29.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOOT on November 03, 2023 was 773.36K shares.

BOOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) has increased by 1.09 when compared to last closing price of 68.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that The headline numbers for Boot Barn (BOOT) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

BOOT’s Market Performance

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) has seen a 0.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.07% decline in the past month and a -30.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for BOOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.35% for BOOT’s stock, with a -13.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $110 based on the research report published on February 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOOT Trading at -15.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.24. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc saw 10.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Conroy James Grant, who sale 113,637 shares at the price of $94.11 back on Aug 15. After this action, Conroy James Grant now owns 46,273 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc, valued at $10,694,378 using the latest closing price.

Conroy James Grant, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Boot Barn Holdings Inc, sale 113,636 shares at $93.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Conroy James Grant is holding 46,273 shares at $10,578,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+36.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boot Barn Holdings Inc stands at +10.29. The total capital return value is set at 21.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.58. Equity return is now at value 22.78, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT), the company’s capital structure generated 57.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.57. Total debt to assets is 27.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 132.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.