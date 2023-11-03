BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKSY is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BKSY is $2.85, which is $1.69 above the current price. The public float for BKSY is 91.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKSY on November 03, 2023 was 615.23K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BKSY) stock’s latest price update

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. However, the company has seen a -22.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-18 that HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $BKSY #earnings–BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results and its business outlook on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST. A press release with BlackSky’s financial results will be released in advance of the conference call that same day. To access the live webcast or the archived webcast following completion of the call, please click here or visit the company’s investor relations website at http://.

BKSY’s Market Performance

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) has experienced a -22.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.65% rise in the past month, and a -32.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.52% for BKSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.57% for BKSY’s stock, with a -24.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKSY stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BKSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKSY in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKSY Trading at -7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKSY fell by -22.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2555. In addition, BlackSky Technology Inc saw -24.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKSY starting from O’Toole Brian E, who sale 75,660 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Mar 14. After this action, O’Toole Brian E now owns 2,864,450 shares of BlackSky Technology Inc, valued at $105,924 using the latest closing price.

Dubois Henry Edward, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackSky Technology Inc, sale 7,547 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Dubois Henry Edward is holding 882,775 shares at $10,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.44 for the present operating margin

-9.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackSky Technology Inc stands at -114.58. The total capital return value is set at -38.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.11. Equity return is now at value -68.39, with -32.44 for asset returns.

Based on BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY), the company’s capital structure generated 65.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.59. Total debt to assets is 33.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.