BlackLine Inc (BL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of BlackLine Inc (BL) has seen a 1.42% increase in the past week, with a -4.63% drop in the past month, and a -5.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for BL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.49% for BL stock, with a simple moving average of -12.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) is 952.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BL is 0.83. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BlackLine Inc (BL) is $58.88, which is $8.0 above the current market price. The public float for BL is 49.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. On November 03, 2023, BL’s average trading volume was 610.93K shares.

BL) stock’s latest price update

BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL)’s stock price has increased by 5.85 compared to its previous closing price of 48.07. However, the company has seen a 1.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-01 that U.S. equities markets have faced a lot of volatility in the past few months. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have declined consecutively amid sticky inflation and ongoing geopolitical issues in both Ukraine and the Middle East.

Analysts’ Opinion of BL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BL Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -2.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BL rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.64. In addition, BlackLine Inc saw -24.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BL starting from Unterman Thomas, who sale 750 shares at the price of $60.34 back on Sep 01. After this action, Unterman Thomas now owns 53,720 shares of BlackLine Inc, valued at $45,255 using the latest closing price.

Unterman Thomas, the Director of BlackLine Inc, sale 750 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Unterman Thomas is holding 54,470 shares at $45,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.09 for the present operating margin

+73.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackLine Inc stands at -5.62. The total capital return value is set at -5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.99. Equity return is now at value 7.93, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Based on BlackLine Inc (BL), the company’s capital structure generated 1,252.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.61. Total debt to assets is 72.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,246.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BlackLine Inc (BL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.