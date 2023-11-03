Black Hills Corporation’s (BKH) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BKH stock has gone up by 1.79%, with a monthly gain of 3.68% and a quarterly plunge of -12.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Black Hills Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.20% for BKH stock, with a simple moving average of -16.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) is above average at 12.96x. The 36-month beta value for BKH is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BKH is $61.20, which is $11.29 above than the current price. The public float for BKH is 66.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. The average trading volume of BKH on November 03, 2023 was 527.54K shares.

BKH) stock’s latest price update

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH)’s stock price has plunge by 3.03relation to previous closing price of 48.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Jerome Nichols – Director, IR Linden Evans – President & CEO Kimberly Nooney – SVP & CFO Marne Jones – SVP, Utilities Todd Jacobs – SVP, Growth and Strategy Conference Call Participants Julien Dumoulin-Smith – Bank of America Willard Grainger – Mizuho Securities Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2023 Black Hills Corporation Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKH stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BKH by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for BKH in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $68 based on the research report published on February 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKH Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKH rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.40. In addition, Black Hills Corporation saw -29.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKH starting from Kinzley Richard, who sale 10,033 shares at the price of $65.49 back on May 08. After this action, Kinzley Richard now owns 36,576 shares of Black Hills Corporation, valued at $657,061 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.77 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Hills Corporation stands at +10.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 8.16, with 2.64 for asset returns.

Based on Black Hills Corporation (BKH), the company’s capital structure generated 155.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.92. Total debt to assets is 48.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Black Hills Corporation (BKH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.