Bank OZK (OZK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is above average at 6.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bank OZK (OZK) is $44.63, which is $6.15 above the current market price. The public float for OZK is 107.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OZK on November 03, 2023 was 877.18K shares.

OZK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has jumped by 8.00 compared to previous close of 35.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Bank OZK (OZK) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

OZK’s Market Performance

Bank OZK (OZK) has experienced a 6.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.09% rise in the past month, and a -10.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for OZK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.33% for OZK’s stock, with a -1.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OZK Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK rose by +6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.40. In addition, Bank OZK saw -3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 14.37, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 24.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.44. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bank OZK (OZK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.