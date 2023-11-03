Bank Of America Corp.’s (BAC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BAC stock has gone up by 12.65%, with a monthly gain of 8.81% and a quarterly plunge of -11.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Bank Of America Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.16% for BAC’s stock, with a -4.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) Right Now?

Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by analysts is $33.74, which is $5.61 above the current market price. The public float for BAC is 7.90B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of BAC was 43.82M shares.

BAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) has jumped by 2.66 compared to previous close of 27.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that Bank of America (BAC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $35 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BAC Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC rose by +12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.57. In addition, Bank Of America Corp. saw -14.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from DeMare James P, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $31.53 back on Aug 01. After this action, DeMare James P now owns 185,108 shares of Bank Of America Corp., valued at $2,364,900 using the latest closing price.

Athanasia Dean C, the President, Regional Banking of Bank Of America Corp., sale 77,806 shares at $31.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Athanasia Dean C is holding 353,971 shares at $2,449,722 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of America Corp. stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 10.96, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of America Corp. (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.