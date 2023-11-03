Axonics Inc (AXNX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Axonics Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) has increased by 2.07 when compared to last closing price of 51.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-01 that IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in November: Event: Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, November 14 Presentation time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time Event: Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, November 29 Presentation time: 10:30 a.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Axonics Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AXNX is at 0.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AXNX is $68.57, which is $15.73 above the current market price. The public float for AXNX is 49.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.59% of that float. The average trading volume for AXNX on November 03, 2023 was 616.36K shares.

AXNX’s Market Performance

The stock of Axonics Inc (AXNX) has seen a 6.32% increase in the past week, with a -5.15% drop in the past month, and a -12.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for AXNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.92% for AXNX’s stock, with a -4.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXNX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AXNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXNX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $69 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXNX Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXNX rose by +6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.16. In addition, Axonics Inc saw -15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXNX starting from Dearen Danny L., who sale 7,675 shares at the price of $56.87 back on Sep 29. After this action, Dearen Danny L. now owns 23,777 shares of Axonics Inc, valued at $436,490 using the latest closing price.

Ford Alfred J Jr, the Chief Commercial Officer of Axonics Inc, sale 14,769 shares at $62.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Ford Alfred J Jr is holding 34,565 shares at $920,671 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.30 for the present operating margin

+68.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axonics Inc stands at -21.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.17. Equity return is now at value -2.07, with -1.86 for asset returns.

Based on Axonics Inc (AXNX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.57. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axonics Inc (AXNX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.