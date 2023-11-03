Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CAR is at 2.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CAR is $244.60, which is $52.62 above the current market price. The public float for CAR is 37.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.15% of that float. The average trading volume for CAR on November 03, 2023 was 525.37K shares.

CAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) has increased by 14.01 when compared to last closing price of 164.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants David Calabria – SVP of Corporate Finance & Treasurer Joe Ferraro – CEO Brian Choi – CFO Conference Call Participants Hans Hoffman – Jefferies Chris Woronka – Deutsche Bank Ryan Brinkman – JP Morgan Operator Good day, everyone and welcome to the Avis Budget Group’s Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn today’s call over to David Calabria, Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance.

CAR’s Market Performance

CAR’s stock has risen by 16.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.19% and a quarterly drop of -16.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for Avis Budget Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.44% for CAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CAR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CAR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $263 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAR Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +7.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAR rose by +16.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.08. In addition, Avis Budget Group Inc saw 14.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAR starting from Rankin Patrick K, who sale 14,917 shares at the price of $202.55 back on Jun 13. After this action, Rankin Patrick K now owns 59,672 shares of Avis Budget Group Inc, valued at $3,021,438 using the latest closing price.

KROMINGA LYNN, the Director of Avis Budget Group Inc, sale 887 shares at $226.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that KROMINGA LYNN is holding 628 shares at $200,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.37 for the present operating margin

+39.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avis Budget Group Inc stands at +23.04. The total capital return value is set at 17.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.