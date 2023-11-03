Avalonbay Communities Inc. (AVB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is above average at 25.59x. The 36-month beta value for AVB is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AVB is 141.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume of AVB on November 03, 2023 was 652.71K shares.

AVB) stock’s latest price update

Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.47 in relation to its previous close of 163.87. However, the company has experienced a 0.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-01 that D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced a lawsuit against 14 landlords in the district and RealPage for allegedly illegally raising rent prices.

AVB’s Market Performance

Avalonbay Communities Inc. (AVB) has seen a 0.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.23% decline in the past month and a -9.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for AVB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.82% for AVB’s stock, with a -5.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AVB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AVB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $194 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVB Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVB rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.91. In addition, Avalonbay Communities Inc. saw 3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVB starting from Lockridge Joanne M, who sale 3,331 shares at the price of $186.25 back on Aug 11. After this action, Lockridge Joanne M now owns 21,558 shares of Avalonbay Communities Inc., valued at $620,399 using the latest closing price.

Birenbaum Matthew H., the Chief Investment Officer of Avalonbay Communities Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $176.10 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Birenbaum Matthew H. is holding 62,559 shares at $704,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVB

Equity return is now at value 10.99, with 4.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Avalonbay Communities Inc. (AVB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.