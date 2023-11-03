Audiocodes’s (AUDC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AUDC stock has gone up by 39.75%, with a monthly gain of 2.73% and a quarterly plunge of -9.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Audiocodes The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.59% for AUDC’s stock, with a -12.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Audiocodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) Right Now?

Audiocodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Audiocodes (AUDC) by analysts is $14.00, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for AUDC is 22.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of AUDC was 171.64K shares.

AUDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Audiocodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) has jumped by 29.76 compared to previous close of 7.83. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 39.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that AudioCodes (AUDC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.32 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUDC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AUDC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AUDC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUDC Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUDC rose by +39.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.52. In addition, Audiocodes saw -43.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.38 for the present operating margin

+64.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Audiocodes stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.81. Equity return is now at value 7.46, with 4.32 for asset returns.

Based on Audiocodes (AUDC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Audiocodes (AUDC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.