Atricure Inc (ATRC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATRC is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATRC is $55.00, which is $18.42 above the current price. The public float for ATRC is 45.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATRC on November 03, 2023 was 318.28K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ATRC) stock’s latest price update

Atricure Inc (NASDAQ: ATRC)’s stock price has plunge by 4.48relation to previous closing price of 35.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Marissa Bych – Gilmartin Group, Investor Relations Mike Carrel – President and Chief Executive Officer Angie Wirick – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Robbie Marcus – J.P. Morgan Danielle Antalffy – UBS Mike Matson – Needham and Company Sam Eiber – BTIG Suraj Kalia – Oppenheimer & Co Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to AtriCure’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

ATRC’s Market Performance

Atricure Inc (ATRC) has seen a 7.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.89% decline in the past month and a -36.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for ATRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.05% for ATRC’s stock, with a -18.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ATRC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ATRC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $60 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATRC Trading at -10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -10.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRC rose by +7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.34. In addition, Atricure Inc saw -17.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRC starting from Dahlquist Karl S., who sale 3,417 shares at the price of $57.09 back on Jul 26. After this action, Dahlquist Karl S. now owns 32,037 shares of Atricure Inc, valued at $195,077 using the latest closing price.

Prange Karen, the Director of Atricure Inc, sale 713 shares at $47.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Prange Karen is holding 16,140 shares at $34,146 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.92 for the present operating margin

+74.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atricure Inc stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.58. Equity return is now at value -5.44, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Atricure Inc (ATRC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.49. Total debt to assets is 12.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Atricure Inc (ATRC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.