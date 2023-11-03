Atomera Inc’s (ATOM) Stock: A -9.42% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Atomera Inc (ATOM) has gone down by -8.88% for the week, with a -9.30% drop in the past month and a -20.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.56% for ATOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.42% for ATOM’s stock, with a -17.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Atomera Inc (ATOM) by analysts is $13.00, which is $11.05 above the current market price. The public float for ATOM is 24.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.79% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of ATOM was 162.28K shares.

ATOM) stock’s latest price update

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM)’s stock price has dropped by -4.03 in relation to previous closing price of 6.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-10-18 that LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. The company will host a live video Zoom webinar at 2:00 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOM stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOM in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on June 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ATOM Trading at -5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOM fell by -8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.55. In addition, Atomera Inc saw -4.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOM starting from Mears Robert J, who sale 13,304 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Sep 15. After this action, Mears Robert J now owns 119,836 shares of Atomera Inc, valued at $76,498 using the latest closing price.

BIBAUD SCOTT A., the CEO and President of Atomera Inc, sale 7,826 shares at $6.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that BIBAUD SCOTT A. is holding 302,449 shares at $49,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4587.96 for the present operating margin

-315.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atomera Inc stands at -4565.71. The total capital return value is set at -58.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.06. Equity return is now at value -92.46, with -71.91 for asset returns.

Based on Atomera Inc (ATOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.36. Total debt to assets is 18.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20,516.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atomera Inc (ATOM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.