Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) is $26.80, which is $6.9 above the current market price. The public float for ATMU is 16.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.62% of that float. On November 03, 2023, ATMU’s average trading volume was 545.20K shares.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.57 compared to its previous closing price of 18.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-23 that NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (Atmus; NYSE: ATMU), a global leader in the filtration industry, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter before market open on Friday, November 3, 2023. The company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 10:00 AM CT to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the Atmus investor relations w.

ATMU’s Market Performance

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) has experienced a 3.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.83% drop in the past month, and a -10.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for ATMU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.73% for ATMU’s stock, with a -9.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATMU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATMU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATMU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATMU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATMU Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATMU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATMU rose by +3.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.02. In addition, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc saw -8.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.