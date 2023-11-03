Ashland Inc (ASH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH)’s stock price has soared by 0.50 in relation to previous closing price of 75.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ashland Inc. (NYSE: ASH) today provided an update for preliminary fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter results, full-year sales and Adjusted EBITDA.1 Ashland’s financial results during the quarter reflect market-demand dynamics and underlying business performance that were generally consistent with previously communicated expectations. Earnings for the quarter were most directly impacted by additional inventory-reduction actions taken to better position the company for more conservative demand scenarios.

Is It Worth Investing in Ashland Inc (NYSE: ASH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97.

The public float for ASH is 50.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASH on November 03, 2023 was 435.53K shares.

ASH’s Market Performance

ASH’s stock has seen a 0.46% increase for the week, with a -4.19% drop in the past month and a -16.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for Ashland Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.70% for ASH’s stock, with a -16.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASH Trading at -5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASH rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.54. In addition, Ashland Inc saw -29.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASH starting from WILLIS J KEVIN, who sale 7,866 shares at the price of $86.54 back on Sep 05. After this action, WILLIS J KEVIN now owns 11,583 shares of Ashland Inc, valued at $680,724 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.89 for the present operating margin

+27.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ashland Inc stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 7.36, with 3.79 for asset returns.

Based on Ashland Inc (ASH), the company’s capital structure generated 42.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.05. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ashland Inc (ASH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.