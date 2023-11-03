Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The public float for ARW is 55.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARW on November 03, 2023 was 423.84K shares.

ARW) stock’s latest price update

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW)’s stock price has increased by 5.51 compared to its previous closing price of 113.70. However, the company has seen a 6.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Arrow Electronics, Inc (NYSE:ARW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Anthony Bencivenga – Vice President, Investor Relations Sean Kerins – President and Chief Executive Officer Raj Agrawal – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Matt Sheerin – Stifel Joe Quatrochi – Wells Fargo Ruplu Bhattacharya – Bank of America Toshiya Hari – Goldman Sachs Operator Good day, and welcome to the Arrow Electronics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

ARW’s Market Performance

ARW’s stock has risen by 6.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.28% and a quarterly drop of -4.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.04% for Arrow Electronics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.28% for ARW stock, with a simple moving average of -4.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ARW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $87 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARW Trading at -2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARW rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.03. In addition, Arrow Electronics Inc. saw 14.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARW starting from HAMILTON GAIL, who sale 1,419 shares at the price of $127.81 back on May 30. After this action, HAMILTON GAIL now owns 101 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc., valued at $181,362 using the latest closing price.

Schell Kirk, the President, Global Components of Arrow Electronics Inc., sale 4,130 shares at $126.03 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Schell Kirk is holding 19,549 shares at $520,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARW

Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.