Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Arbe Robotics received new financing to accelerate penetration in China and increase capacity, potentially accelerating net sales growth. The company specializes in advanced radar solutions for driver assistance and autonomous vehicle applications, with a focus on strong relationships with Tier 1 manufacturers and OEMs. The growing demand for autonomous vehicles and ADAS systems, as well as the potential expansion into other industries, could lead to substantial net sales growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARBE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) by analysts is $5.60, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for ARBE is 46.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of ARBE was 53.91K shares.

ARBE’s Market Performance

The stock of Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) has seen a 0.54% increase in the past week, with a -17.33% drop in the past month, and a -34.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for ARBE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.60% for ARBE’s stock, with a -35.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARBE stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ARBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARBE in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $14 based on the research report published on February 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARBE Trading at -18.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -18.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBE rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0145. In addition, Arbe Robotics Ltd saw -45.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1357.15 for the present operating margin

+63.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbe Robotics Ltd stands at -1151.38. The total capital return value is set at -71.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.98. Equity return is now at value -72.48, with -62.18 for asset returns.

Based on Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.