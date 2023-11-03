Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) has dropped by -6.49 compared to previous close of 1.54. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that The latest trading day saw Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) settling at $1.54, representing a -1.91% change from its previous close.

Is It Worth Investing in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) by analysts is $6.17, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for AQST is 62.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. On November 03, 2023, the average trading volume of AQST was 242.37K shares.

AQST’s Market Performance

AQST’s stock has seen a 2.13% increase for the week, with a 6.27% rise in the past month and a -31.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.73% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for AQST’s stock, with a -3.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQST stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AQST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQST in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on April 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AQST Trading at -7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares surge +11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4928. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc saw 59.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-88.23 for the present operating margin

+58.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc stands at -114.11. The total capital return value is set at -217.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -749.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.