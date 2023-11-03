Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (RGR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is above average at 11.95x. The 36-month beta value for RGR is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RGR is $67.00, which is $37.53 above than the current price. The public float for RGR is 17.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume of RGR on November 03, 2023 was 100.64K shares.

RGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (NYSE: RGR) has dropped by -16.40 compared to previous close of 54.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-31 that SOUTHPORT, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on November 1, 2023, after the close of the stock market. On Thursday, November 2, 2023, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter operating results. Interested parties can listen to the webcast via this link or by visiting Ruger.com/corporate. Those who wish to ask questions during the webcast will need to pre-register prior to the meeti.

RGR’s Market Performance

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (RGR) has seen a -16.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.66% decline in the past month and a -17.72% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for RGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.67% for RGR’s stock, with a -16.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGR stocks, with Aegis Capital repeating the rating for RGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RGR in the upcoming period, according to Aegis Capital is $70 based on the research report published on September 24, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

RGR Trading at -13.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -11.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGR fell by -16.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.62. In addition, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. saw -10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGR starting from Wilson Michael W, who sale 919 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Oct 31. After this action, Wilson Michael W now owns 0 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., valued at $50,545 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Michael W, the VP of Mayodan Operations of Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., sale 371 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Wilson Michael W is holding 919 shares at $20,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.36 for the present operating margin

+31.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. stands at +14.82. The total capital return value is set at 30.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.79. Equity return is now at value 18.85, with 16.15 for asset returns.

Based on Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (RGR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.15. Total debt to assets is 0.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (RGR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.