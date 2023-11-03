Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE)

The 36-month beta value for PTVE is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PTVE is $10.50, which is -$0.29 below than the current price. The public float for PTVE is 39.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.83% of that float. The average trading volume of PTVE on November 03, 2023 was 148.92K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

PTVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ: PTVE) has increased by 20.63 when compared to last closing price of 8.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago.

PTVE’s Market Performance

Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE) has experienced a 25.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.95% rise in the past month, and a 20.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for PTVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.60% for PTVE’s stock, with a 21.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTVE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PTVE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTVE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on May 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PTVE Trading at 27.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +32.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTVE rose by +25.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.19. In addition, Pactiv Evergreen Inc saw -9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PTVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.66 for the present operating margin

+14.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pactiv Evergreen Inc stands at +5.10. The total capital return value is set at 7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.47. Equity return is now at value -15.93, with -3.17 for asset returns.

Based on Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE), the company’s capital structure generated 285.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.04. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 278.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.