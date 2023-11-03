Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC) is above average at 16.48x. The 36-month beta value for KRC is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KRC is $39.46, which is $9.1 above than the current price. The public float for KRC is 115.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.90% of that float. The average trading volume of KRC on November 03, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

KRC) stock’s latest price update

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE: KRC)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.64 in comparison to its previous close of 28.47, however, the company has experienced a 9.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Kilroy Realty shares have lost over one-third of their value due to concerns about remote working and rental demand in the office sector. The company’s Q3 earnings beat expectations, but property costs and interest expenses have increased, offsetting higher revenue. Kilroy’s balance sheet is well-structured, but the decline in demand for office space remains a challenge, with declining occupancy and leasing activity likely to reduce cash flow over time.

KRC’s Market Performance

Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) has experienced a 9.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.00% rise in the past month, and a -17.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for KRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.72% for KRC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $35 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRC Trading at -6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRC rose by +9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.30. In addition, Kilroy Realty Corp. saw -21.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRC starting from Roth Heidi Rena, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $31.70 back on Sep 29. After this action, Roth Heidi Rena now owns 61,608 shares of Kilroy Realty Corp., valued at $136,294 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.60 for the present operating margin

+38.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kilroy Realty Corp. stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.37. Equity return is now at value 3.98, with 1.96 for asset returns.

Based on Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC), the company’s capital structure generated 81.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.87. Total debt to assets is 40.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Kilroy Realty Corp. (KRC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.