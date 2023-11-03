Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) is above average at 12.35x. The 36-month beta value for NGVT is also noteworthy at 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NGVT is 35.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume of NGVT on November 03, 2023 was 255.11K shares.

NGVT stock's latest price update

Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT)’s stock price has soared by 7.75 in relation to previous closing price of 39.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Lower volumes due to weak industrial demand hurt Ingevity’s (NGVT) Advanced Polymer Technologies and the Industrial Specialties business lines in Q3.

NGVT’s Market Performance

Ingevity Corp (NGVT) has seen a 7.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.17% decline in the past month and a -27.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for NGVT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.86% for NGVT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGVT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for NGVT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NGVT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $53 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NGVT Trading at -8.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGVT rose by +7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.73. In addition, Ingevity Corp saw -39.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGVT starting from White Richard Allen JR, who sale 1,439 shares at the price of $81.00 back on Mar 07. After this action, White Richard Allen JR now owns 6,530 shares of Ingevity Corp, valued at $116,559 using the latest closing price.

PLATT PHILLIP JOHN, the CAO & VP, Bus Transform Lead of Ingevity Corp, sale 8,847 shares at $81.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that PLATT PHILLIP JOHN is holding 5,534 shares at $722,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGVT

Equity return is now at value 18.78, with 4.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ingevity Corp (NGVT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.