Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gold Resource Corp (GORO)

The 36-month beta value for GORO is also noteworthy at 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GORO is $2.63, which is $2.21 above than the current price. The public float for GORO is 87.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of GORO on November 03, 2023 was 329.60K shares.

GORO) stock’s latest price update

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX: GORO)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.55 in comparison to its previous close of 0.42, however, the company has experienced a -3.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-23 that DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the “Company”) will host a conference call Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company’s website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer and Chet Holyoak, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer.

GORO’s Market Performance

GORO’s stock has fallen by -3.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.61% and a quarterly drop of -31.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.35% for Gold Resource Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.54% for GORO’s stock, with a -49.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GORO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GORO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GORO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GORO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.25 based on the research report published on July 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GORO Trading at -7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GORO fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4165. In addition, Gold Resource Corp saw -73.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GORO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.08 for the present operating margin

+12.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Resource Corp stands at -4.54. The total capital return value is set at 4.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.97. Equity return is now at value -16.01, with -9.21 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Resource Corp (GORO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.00. Total debt to assets is 20.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Gold Resource Corp (GORO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.