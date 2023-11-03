Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arcosa Inc (ACA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcosa Inc (NYSE: ACA) is above average at 11.09x. The 36-month beta value for ACA is also noteworthy at 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACA is $88.00, which is $22.86 above than the current price. The public float for ACA is 47.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of ACA on November 03, 2023 was 206.48K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ACA) stock’s latest price update

Arcosa Inc (NYSE: ACA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.35 compared to its previous closing price of 69.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Arcosa (ACA) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

ACA’s Market Performance

Arcosa Inc (ACA) has experienced a -4.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.10% drop in the past month, and a -16.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for ACA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.09% for ACA’s stock, with a -4.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACA stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for ACA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACA in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $90 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACA Trading at -10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACA fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.08. In addition, Arcosa Inc saw 19.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACA starting from Carrillo Antonio, who sale 8,398 shares at the price of $76.59 back on Aug 17. After this action, Carrillo Antonio now owns 348,972 shares of Arcosa Inc, valued at $643,208 using the latest closing price.

Carrillo Antonio, the President & CEO of Arcosa Inc, sale 26,233 shares at $77.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Carrillo Antonio is holding 357,370 shares at $2,028,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACA

Equity return is now at value 13.15, with 8.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcosa Inc (ACA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.