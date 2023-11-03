An In-Depth Look at Kornit Digital Ltd’s (KRNT) Stock Performance

The stock of Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) has gone up by 17.45% for the week, with a -9.75% drop in the past month and a -43.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.87% for KRNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.77% for KRNT stock, with a simple moving average of -26.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KRNT is 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for KRNT is $29.67, which is $13.38 above the current price. The public float for KRNT is 49.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRNT on November 03, 2023 was 419.51K shares.

KRNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) has increased by 12.66 when compared to last closing price of 14.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-23 that ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “The Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, prior to the market open.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRNT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KRNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KRNT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $29 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRNT Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRNT rose by +17.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.19. In addition, Kornit Digital Ltd saw -29.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.10 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kornit Digital Ltd stands at -31.75. The total capital return value is set at -10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.63. Equity return is now at value -10.08, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.91. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.