Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Stock Showcases 0.10% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has seen a 27.78% increase in the past week, with a -22.30% drop in the past month, and a -50.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.83% for AMPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.10% for AMPX’s stock, with a -47.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMPX is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) is $13.60, which is $10.15 above the current market price. The public float for AMPX is 15.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.98% of that float. On November 03, 2023, AMPX’s average trading volume was 458.46K shares.

AMPX) stock’s latest price update

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE: AMPX)’s stock price has soared by 15.77 in relation to previous closing price of 2.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its schedule for the fourth quarter of 2023 appearances and activities. LithiumSAFE Battery Safety Workshop Date: October 18, 2023 Location: Hyatt Regency Greenville; Greenville, SC Event Details: The LithiumSAFE Battery Safety Workshop brings leaders together to discuss what degree of safety is.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AMPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMPX Trading at -14.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares sank -23.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX rose by +27.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc saw -56.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPX starting from Bornstein Jonathan, who sale 22,969 shares at the price of $3.90 back on Oct 12. After this action, Bornstein Jonathan now owns 0 shares of Amprius Technologies Inc, valued at $89,692 using the latest closing price.

Bornstein Jonathan, the President of Amprius Lab of Amprius Technologies Inc, sale 56,702 shares at $4.16 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Bornstein Jonathan is holding 0 shares at $236,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-409.19 for the present operating margin

-123.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amprius Technologies Inc stands at -393.11. The total capital return value is set at -40.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.78.

Based on Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.97. Total debt to assets is 3.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.