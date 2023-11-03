American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) has jumped by 13.44 compared to previous close of 6.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that AYER, Mass., Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMSC® (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™ and protect and expand the capability of our Navy’s fleet, announced today that it plans to release its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors and covering analysts beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 2, 2023. On this call, management will discuss the Company’s recent accomplishments, financial results, and business outlook.

Is It Worth Investing in American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for AMSC is $12.00, which is $4.41 above the current market price. The public float for AMSC is 28.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.71% of that float. The average trading volume for AMSC on November 03, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

AMSC’s Market Performance

AMSC’s stock has seen a 16.72% increase for the week, with a 5.22% rise in the past month and a -29.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for American Superconductor Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.25% for AMSC’s stock, with a 16.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMSC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on June 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMSC Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC rose by +16.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, American Superconductor Corp. saw 97.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSC starting from McGahn Daniel P, who sale 36,902 shares at the price of $5.95 back on Jun 22. After this action, McGahn Daniel P now owns 1,077,680 shares of American Superconductor Corp., valued at $219,596 using the latest closing price.

Kosiba John W JR, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Superconductor Corp., sale 29,878 shares at $5.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Kosiba John W JR is holding 377,136 shares at $177,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.09 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Superconductor Corp. stands at -33.06. The total capital return value is set at -32.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.69. Equity return is now at value -28.25, with -14.19 for asset returns.

Based on American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.63. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.