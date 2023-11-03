Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO)’s stock price has increased by 9.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. However, the company has seen a 7.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-03 that Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYTO ) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the biopharmaceutical company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) is $286.10, which is $287.16 above the current market price. The public float for CYTO is 8.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On November 03, 2023, CYTO’s average trading volume was 435.40K shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO’s stock has seen a 7.20% increase for the week, with a -21.54% drop in the past month and a -53.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.69% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.78% for CYTO’s stock, with a -82.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -28.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.79%, as shares sank -22.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1842. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -96.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.