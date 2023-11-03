Allot Ltd (ALLT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Allot Ltd (ALLT) has gone down by -15.85% for the week, with a -26.14% drop in the past month and a -37.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.88% for ALLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.02% for ALLT’s stock, with a -43.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ALLT is also noteworthy at 1.14.

The public float for ALLT is 25.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume of ALLT on November 03, 2023 was 124.04K shares.

ALLT) stock’s latest price update

Allot Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.50 in comparison to its previous close of 1.76, however, the company has experienced a -15.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-02 that Hod Hasharon, Israel, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00AM ET (1:00PM UK, 3:00PM Israel).

ALLT Trading at -28.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLT fell by -15.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9790. In addition, Allot Ltd saw -55.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLT

Equity return is now at value -54.35, with -25.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Allot Ltd (ALLT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.