Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALGT is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALGT is 15.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALGT on November 03, 2023 was 240.64K shares.

ALGT’s Market Performance

Allegiant Travel (ALGT) has experienced a -6.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.08% drop in the past month, and a -43.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for ALGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.93% for ALGT stock, with a simple moving average of -33.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ALGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALGT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $145 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALGT Trading at -18.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -15.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGT fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.72. In addition, Allegiant Travel saw -5.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGT starting from Wilper Keny Frank, who sale 1,270 shares at the price of $71.10 back on Oct 25. After this action, Wilper Keny Frank now owns 12,059 shares of Allegiant Travel, valued at $90,297 using the latest closing price.

Wilper Keny Frank, the COO of Allegiant Travel, sale 591 shares at $74.83 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Wilper Keny Frank is holding 13,739 shares at $44,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGT

Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 3.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allegiant Travel (ALGT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.