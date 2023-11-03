Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ARE stock has gone up by 4.12%, with a monthly gain of 0.04% and a quarterly plunge of -18.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.36% for ARE stock, with a simple moving average of -20.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Right Now?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARE is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARE is $134.00, which is $38.63 above the current price. The public float for ARE is 171.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARE on November 03, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

ARE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) has increased by 5.35 when compared to last closing price of 92.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Alexandria Real Estate Equities specializes in developing Class A/A+ properties for the life science, agtech, and advanced technology industries. Despite the challenges faced by office REITs, it has shown strong performance and provides a safe dividend yield. Unfortunately, there is no discount to NAV to offer a margin of safety here, though the stock price is historically low and represents fair value.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $108 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARE Trading at -6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.55. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. saw -32.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARE starting from ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE, who sale 172,742 shares at the price of $2.36 back on Nov 01. After this action, ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE now owns 5,827,335 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., valued at $407,671 using the latest closing price.

ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE, the 10% Owner of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., sale 155,000 shares at $2.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE is holding 6,000,077 shares at $373,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.27 for the present operating margin

+31.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stands at +19.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Based on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), the company’s capital structure generated 57.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.67. Total debt to assets is 30.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 107.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.