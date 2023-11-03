AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX: AIM) has jumped by 12.94 compared to previous close of 0.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-22 that OCALA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced Chris McAleer, Ph.D., Scientific Officer of AIM will present at the 3rd Annual Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposium on Cancer Research and Care being held at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y., September 20-22, 2023. In addition to the presentation, the Company is proud to announce its sponsorship of the event.

Is It Worth Investing in AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX: AIM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AIM is at -0.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AIM is $3.83, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for AIM is 44.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for AIM on November 03, 2023 was 105.75K shares.

AIM’s Market Performance

AIM stock saw an increase of 17.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.67% and a quarterly increase of -16.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.21% for AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.42% for AIM’s stock, with a -3.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIM Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares surge +11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM rose by +17.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4617. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc saw 64.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from Equels Thomas K, who purchase 22,676 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Sep 29. After this action, Equels Thomas K now owns 606,836 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc, valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Equels Thomas K, the CEO & President of AIM ImmunoTech Inc, purchase 8,222 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Equels Thomas K is holding 584,160 shares at $5,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Equity return is now at value -49.02, with -45.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.