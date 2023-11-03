Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.94 in relation to its previous close of 107.83. However, the company has experienced a 15.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-03 that AMD beat revenue and profit expectations but guided a little light for Q4. However, positive commentary on its AI chip, MI300, and its adoption overwhelmed the soft guidance.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is above average at 875.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is $133.19, which is $22.19 above the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.60B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMD on November 03, 2023 was 57.21M shares.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD’s stock has seen a 15.11% increase for the week, with a 7.86% rise in the past month and a -4.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.67% for AMD’s stock, with a 10.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $136 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMD Trading at 7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.23. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 71.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Su Lisa T, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $105.40 back on Sep 12. After this action, Su Lisa T now owns 3,358,721 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $7,904,861 using the latest closing price.

GRASBY PAUL DARREN, the EVP Strategic Partnerships of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 14,942 shares at $106.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that GRASBY PAUL DARREN is holding 103,663 shares at $1,586,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.38, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.