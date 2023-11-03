Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: ATNM)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.50 in comparison to its previous close of 5.42, however, the company has experienced a -17.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that Actinium is making radiolabeled antibodies for use in hematologic cancers. Previously reported phase 3 trial results give a strong indicator of success at the regulatory level. No respect from the market means Actinium could be in a good position for upward movement.

Is It Worth Investing in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX: ATNM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATNM is 0.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) is $25.10, which is $20.52 above the current market price. The public float for ATNM is 25.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.03% of that float. On November 03, 2023, ATNM’s average trading volume was 166.56K shares.

ATNM’s Market Performance

ATNM’s stock has seen a -17.33% decrease for the week, with a -20.35% drop in the past month and a -32.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.44% for ATNM’s stock, with a -43.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ATNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATNM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $11.60 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATNM Trading at -24.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares sank -24.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNM fell by -17.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -57.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3677.85 for the present operating margin

+24.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -3550.22. The total capital return value is set at -47.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.47. Equity return is now at value -70.61, with -41.96 for asset returns.

Based on Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.74. Total debt to assets is 2.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 880.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (ATNM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.