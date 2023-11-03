ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) is 35.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACIW is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) is $31.75, which is $8.72 above the current market price. The public float for ACIW is 107.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On November 03, 2023, ACIW’s average trading volume was 425.89K shares.

ACIW) stock’s latest price update

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.78 in comparison to its previous close of 20.24, however, the company has experienced a 13.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-02 that ACI Worldwide’s third-quarter earnings results released Thursday (Nov. 2) showed a boost to the top line, underpinned by its bank segment as financial institutions seek to modernize their operations and ready for real-time payments. During a conference call with analysts, CEO Thomas Warsop noted that revenues were up 21% year on year, to $363 million.

ACIW’s Market Performance

ACIW’s stock has risen by 13.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.30% and a quarterly drop of -3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for ACI Worldwide Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.71% for ACIW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.62% for the last 200 days.

ACIW Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIW rose by +13.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.90. In addition, ACI Worldwide Inc saw 0.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIW starting from Guerra Deborah L, who sale 3,426 shares at the price of $23.22 back on Aug 08. After this action, Guerra Deborah L now owns 51,724 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc, valued at $79,551 using the latest closing price.

Warsop Thomas W III, the Director, President and CEO of ACI Worldwide Inc, purchase 3,333 shares at $24.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Warsop Thomas W III is holding 178,307 shares at $80,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACI Worldwide Inc stands at +10.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.23. Equity return is now at value 6.24, with 2.36 for asset returns.

Based on ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW), the company’s capital structure generated 97.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.25. Total debt to assets is 36.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.