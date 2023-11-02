Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) has decreased by -2.41 when compared to last closing price of 11.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.24% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Although the revenue and EPS for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Is It Worth Investing in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) Right Now?

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for XHR is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XHR is $14.00, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for XHR is 105.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.98% of that float. The average trading volume for XHR on November 02, 2023 was 775.88K shares.

XHR’s Market Performance

The stock of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) has seen a -3.24% decrease in the past week, with a -1.30% drop in the past month, and a -5.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for XHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.15% for XHR’s stock, with a -10.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XHR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for XHR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for XHR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XHR Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XHR fell by -3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.70. In addition, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc saw -13.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+14.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.92. Equity return is now at value 3.34, with 1.54 for asset returns.

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR), the company’s capital structure generated 100.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.14. Total debt to assets is 47.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.