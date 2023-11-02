Wingstop Inc (WING) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47.

The public float for WING is 29.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WING on November 02, 2023 was 615.78K shares.

WING) stock’s latest price update

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING)’s stock price has plunge by 7.51relation to previous closing price of 182.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-01 that The restaurant chain operator posted strong growth in several key metrics in its third quarter. It also crushed analyst profitability estimates.

WING’s Market Performance

WING’s stock has risen by 11.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.00% and a quarterly rise of 18.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Wingstop Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.58% for WING’s stock, with a 9.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WING stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WING by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WING in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $218 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WING Trading at 13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING rose by +11.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.91. In addition, Wingstop Inc saw 42.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Upshaw Donnie, who sale 6,699 shares at the price of $165.15 back on Sep 11. After this action, Upshaw Donnie now owns 173 shares of Wingstop Inc, valued at $1,106,317 using the latest closing price.

Skipworth Michael, the President and CEO of Wingstop Inc, sale 4,910 shares at $208.21 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Skipworth Michael is holding 19,242 shares at $1,022,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+79.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 36.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wingstop Inc (WING) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.