Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) is above average at 10.70x. The 36-month beta value for WES is also noteworthy at 2.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WES is $30.93, which is $2.28 above than the current price. The public float for WES is 163.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. The average trading volume of WES on November 02, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.23 in relation to its previous close of 27.16. However, the company has experienced a 4.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Western Midstream (WES) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

WES’s Market Performance

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has seen a 4.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.85% gain in the past month and a 2.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for WES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.44% for WES’s stock, with a 7.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WES Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.44. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 7.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 5,100,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 12. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 185,181,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $127,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.63 for the present operating margin

+49.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +36.58. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.54. Equity return is now at value 34.18, with 9.15 for asset returns.

Based on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), the company’s capital structure generated 229.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.68. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 222.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.