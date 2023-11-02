Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.14 in relation to its previous close of 41.10. However, the company has experienced a 4.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Western Alliance reported strong Q3 earnings, but shares dropped 8% following the earnings report. The bank fully restored its deposit base, increasing deposits by $7.6B in Q3. The bank’s net interest margin increased Q/Q. Western Alliance reduced its short-term borrowings by $820M Q/Q, creating a better balance sheet. The bank has further potential to move high-cost debt off its balance sheet.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) Right Now?

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WAL is at 1.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WAL is $58.94, which is $16.86 above the current market price. The public float for WAL is 107.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.95% of that float. The average trading volume for WAL on November 02, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

WAL’s Market Performance

WAL’s stock has seen a 4.33% increase for the week, with a 1.17% rise in the past month and a -18.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for Western Alliance Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for WAL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $60 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAL Trading at -7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.55. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorp saw -28.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, who purchase 2,475 shares at the price of $25.79 back on Mar 13. After this action, JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD now owns 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp, valued at $63,830 using the latest closing price.

Bruckner Tim R, the CBO for Regional Banking of Western Alliance Bancorp, sale 1,750 shares at $73.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Bruckner Tim R is holding 20,244 shares at $128,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Western Alliance Bancorp stands at +34.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 16.11, with 1.24 for asset returns.

Based on Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL), the company’s capital structure generated 137.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.94. Total debt to assets is 10.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.