Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WRBY is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WRBY is $15.85, which is $3.44 above the current price. The public float for WRBY is 83.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WRBY on November 02, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

WRBY) stock’s latest price update

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE: WRBY)’s stock price has dropped by -4.39 in relation to previous closing price of 12.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-10-03 that Shares of Warby Parker (WRBY) rose in early trading after Evercore ISI upgraded its rating on the stock to “outperform.” Analyst Mark Mahaney argues that 2024 “is likely to be an inflection year” for the eyeglass retailer.

WRBY’s Market Performance

WRBY’s stock has fallen by -6.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.55% and a quarterly drop of -16.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.33% for Warby Parker Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.25% for WRBY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRBY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for WRBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRBY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $17 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WRBY Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRBY fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.78. In addition, Warby Parker Inc saw -8.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRBY starting from Miller Steven Clive, who sale 7,607 shares at the price of $11.92 back on Sep 08. After this action, Miller Steven Clive now owns 187,252 shares of Warby Parker Inc, valued at $90,675 using the latest closing price.

Blumenthal Neil Harris, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Warby Parker Inc, sale 5,016 shares at $11.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Blumenthal Neil Harris is holding 106 shares at $59,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.59 for the present operating margin

+55.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warby Parker Inc stands at -18.46. The total capital return value is set at -29.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.52. Equity return is now at value -24.25, with -12.82 for asset returns.

Based on Warby Parker Inc (WRBY), the company’s capital structure generated 60.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.69. Total debt to assets is 30.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 492.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warby Parker Inc (WRBY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.