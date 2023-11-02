Wallbox N.V (WBX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Wallbox N.V (WBX) has gone down by -17.59% for the week, with a -29.25% drop in the past month and a -52.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.76% for WBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.82% for WBX’s stock, with a -58.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WBX is at 2.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WBX is $4.96, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 60.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.72% of that float. The average trading volume for WBX on November 02, 2023 was 675.52K shares.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.01 in comparison to its previous close of 1.50, however, the company has experienced a -17.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-11-02 that Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global leader in EV charging and energy management, has announced a new partnership with Bidirectional Energy. The two company’s have been selected by the California Energy Commission to receive funding from the competitive CEC REDWDS grant.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.25 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBX Trading at -36.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares sank -29.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -17.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9905. In addition, Wallbox N.V saw -58.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wallbox N.V (WBX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.