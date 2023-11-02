W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has seen a 3.31% increase in the past week, with a 3.57% gain in the past month, and a -18.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for WPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.52% for WPC stock, with a simple moving average of -22.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) Right Now?

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) is $64.00, which is $9.75 above the current market price. The public float for WPC is 211.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WPC on November 02, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

WPC) stock’s latest price update

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.12relation to previous closing price of 53.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that A diversified portfolio, focus on long-term triple net leases and accretive investments are likely to have aided W. P. Carey’s (WPC) Q3 earnings.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WPC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WPC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WPC Trading at -6.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.54. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc saw -30.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from ALEXANDER MARK A, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $72.48 back on May 02. After this action, ALEXANDER MARK A now owns 26,118 shares of W. P. Carey Inc, valued at $72,479 using the latest closing price.

Zander Brian H, the Chief Accounting Officer of W. P. Carey Inc, sale 200 shares at $84.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Zander Brian H is holding 4,266 shares at $16,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Equity return is now at value 8.93, with 4.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.