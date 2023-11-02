Visteon Corp. (VC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Visteon Corp. (NASDAQ: VC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.08 in relation to its previous close of 115.13. However, the company has experienced a -9.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Visteon (VC) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.58 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Visteon Corp. (NASDAQ: VC) Right Now?

Visteon Corp. (NASDAQ: VC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VC is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VC is $161.13, which is $48.38 above the current price. The public float for VC is 27.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VC on November 02, 2023 was 274.03K shares.

VC’s Market Performance

The stock of Visteon Corp. (VC) has seen a -9.34% decrease in the past week, with a -14.41% drop in the past month, and a -27.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for VC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.89% for VC stock, with a simple moving average of -22.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $158 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VC Trading at -15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VC fell by -9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.94. In addition, Visteon Corp. saw -13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VC starting from Lawande Sachin, who sale 14,739 shares at the price of $140.82 back on Sep 22. After this action, Lawande Sachin now owns 246,352 shares of Visteon Corp., valued at $2,075,487 using the latest closing price.

Lawande Sachin, the CEO & President of Visteon Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $158.34 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Lawande Sachin is holding 246,352 shares at $1,583,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+15.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visteon Corp. stands at +3.30. The total capital return value is set at 15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.85. Equity return is now at value 24.08, with 6.58 for asset returns.

Based on Visteon Corp. (VC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.41. Total debt to assets is 19.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Visteon Corp. (VC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.