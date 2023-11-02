Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.81 in comparison to its previous close of 22.24, however, the company has experienced a -0.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-24 that Vishay Intertechnology is a manufacturer of semiconductors and electronics that is well-positioned to benefit from the Infrastructure and CHIPS Acts. The company is expanding its capacity and has strong free cash flow generation, making it an attractive investment. The growing demand for semiconductors, especially in the artificial intelligence and electric vehicle industries, provides a strong tailwind for Vishay and the semiconductor market as a whole.

Is It Worth Investing in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) Right Now?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.58x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32.

The public float for VSH is 125.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.57% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of VSH was 1.37M shares.

VSH’s Market Performance

The stock of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) has seen a -0.27% decrease in the past week, with a -6.66% drop in the past month, and a -18.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for VSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.44% for VSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for VSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $30 based on the research report published on April 06, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VSH Trading at -9.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.36. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. saw 3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from ZANDMAN MARC, who sale 23,834 shares at the price of $21.06 back on Feb 21. After this action, ZANDMAN MARC now owns 35,552 shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., valued at $501,944 using the latest closing price.

ZANDMAN MARC, the Exec Chairman of the Board of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., sale 44,161 shares at $22.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that ZANDMAN MARC is holding 35,552 shares at $1,007,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.79 for the present operating margin

+30.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. stands at +12.26. The total capital return value is set at 24.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.31. Equity return is now at value 20.73, with 10.83 for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH), the company’s capital structure generated 31.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.68. Total debt to assets is 16.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.