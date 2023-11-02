Velo3D Inc (VLD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for VLD is also noteworthy at 2.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VLD is $2.20, which is $0.94 above than the current price. The public float for VLD is 98.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.84% of that float. The average trading volume of VLD on November 02, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

VLD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Velo3D Inc (NYSE: VLD) has plunged by -4.55 when compared to previous closing price of 1.32, but the company has seen a -1.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-07 that Velo3D reported Q2 2023 revenues of $25.13 million, a 27.95% YoY increase, but missed estimates by $2.09 million. The company is expanding its customer footprint in various markets, including contract manufacturing, defense, aviation, and energy. Velo3D aims to increase production volume and improve gross margins by lowering material costs and attracting more customers for its metal additive manufacturing solutions.

VLD’s Market Performance

Velo3D Inc (VLD) has experienced a -1.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.11% drop in the past month, and a -37.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.07% for VLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.98% for VLD’s stock, with a -38.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VLD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5.40 based on the research report published on August 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VLD Trading at -14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -19.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLD fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4165. In addition, Velo3D Inc saw -29.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLD starting from Buller Benyamin, who sale 22,238 shares at the price of $1.49 back on Aug 21. After this action, Buller Benyamin now owns 5,066,092 shares of Velo3D Inc, valued at $33,135 using the latest closing price.

McCombe William D., the Chief Financial Officer of Velo3D Inc, sale 11,201 shares at $1.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that McCombe William D. is holding 169,998 shares at $16,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-129.10 for the present operating margin

+3.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Velo3D Inc stands at +12.41. The total capital return value is set at -71.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.13. Equity return is now at value -76.40, with -47.63 for asset returns.

Based on Velo3D Inc (VLD), the company’s capital structure generated 16.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.98. Total debt to assets is 10.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Velo3D Inc (VLD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.