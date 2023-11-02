Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) has decreased by -3.45 when compared to last closing price of 12.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-10-12 that Some of the tickers on Cramer’s radar for Thursday, Oct. 12, taken directly from my reporter’s notebook.

Is It Worth Investing in Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) Right Now?

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3461.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) by analysts is $16.50, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for UTZ is 65.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.77% of that float. On November 02, 2023, the average trading volume of UTZ was 586.29K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ stock saw a decrease of -5.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for Utz Brands Inc (UTZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.92% for UTZ’s stock, with a -26.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UTZ Trading at -12.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.06. In addition, Utz Brands Inc saw -25.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Lissette Dylan, who purchase 15,873 shares at the price of $15.75 back on Jun 09. After this action, Lissette Dylan now owns 95,313 shares of Utz Brands Inc, valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

DEROMEDI ROGER K, the Director of Utz Brands Inc, sale 2,887 shares at $19.01 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that DEROMEDI ROGER K is holding 3,372,094 shares at $54,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.15 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.02. Equity return is now at value 0.11, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Utz Brands Inc (UTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 141.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.53. Total debt to assets is 34.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.