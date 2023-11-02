United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) is above average at 12.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) is $286.63, which is $62.54 above the current market price. The public float for UTHR is 45.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UTHR on November 02, 2023 was 301.03K shares.

United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.55relation to previous closing price of 222.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Dewey Steadman – Head of Investor Relations Martine Rothblatt – Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Michael Benkowitz – President and Chief Operating Officer James Edgemond – Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Pat Poisson – Executive Vice President of Technical Operations Leigh Peterson – Senior Vice President of Product Development & Xenotransplantation Conference Call Participants Terence Flynn – Morgan Stanley Hartaj Singh – Oppenheimer Joseph Thome – TD Cowen Eun Yang – Jefferies Jessica Fye – JPMorgan Ash Verma – UBS Operator Good morning, and welcome to the United Therapeutics Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. My name is Rocco, and I will be your conference operator today.

UTHR’s Market Performance

UTHR’s stock has fallen by -0.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.17% and a quarterly drop of -3.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for United Therapeutics Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.72% for UTHR’s stock, with a -2.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTHR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UTHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTHR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $320 based on the research report published on December 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

UTHR Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTHR fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.12. In addition, United Therapeutics Corp saw -19.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTHR starting from MAHON PAUL A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $225.43 back on Oct 19. After this action, MAHON PAUL A now owns 36,599 shares of United Therapeutics Corp, valued at $1,352,591 using the latest closing price.

MAHON PAUL A, the EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of United Therapeutics Corp, sale 6,000 shares at $223.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that MAHON PAUL A is holding 36,599 shares at $1,342,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.17 for the present operating margin

+92.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Therapeutics Corp stands at +37.56. The total capital return value is set at 19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.05. Equity return is now at value 17.91, with 14.26 for asset returns.

Based on United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR), the company’s capital structure generated 16.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.29. Total debt to assets is 13.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.