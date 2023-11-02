Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Cummins Inc.’s (CMI) Stock

The stock of Cummins Inc. (CMI) has gone down by -0.24% for the week, with a -2.61% drop in the past month and a -10.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.84% for CMI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.36% for CMI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Right Now?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CMI is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CMI is $256.21, which is $38.16 above the current market price. The public float for CMI is 139.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume for CMI on November 02, 2023 was 755.73K shares.

CMI) stock’s latest price update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 216.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Get a deeper insight into the potential performance of Cummins (CMI) for the quarter ended September 2023 by going beyond Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimates and examining the estimates for some of its key metrics.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CMI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CMI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $255 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMI Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMI fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $222.85. In addition, Cummins Inc. saw -10.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMI starting from Fier Walter J, who sale 3,307 shares at the price of $252.99 back on Feb 22. After this action, Fier Walter J now owns 8,090 shares of Cummins Inc., valued at $836,652 using the latest closing price.

Barner Sharon R, the VP – Chief Administrative Off. of Cummins Inc., sale 5,929 shares at $257.13 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Barner Sharon R is holding 16,144 shares at $1,524,553 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+23.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cummins Inc. stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 16.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41. Equity return is now at value 26.64, with 9.04 for asset returns.

Based on Cummins Inc. (CMI), the company’s capital structure generated 93.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.21. Total debt to assets is 27.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cummins Inc. (CMI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.