Understanding the 4.17% Volatility Levels of JFrog Ltd’s (FROG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of JFrog Ltd (FROG) has gone up by 20.06% for the week, with a 5.86% rise in the past month and a -11.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.17% for FROG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.80% for FROG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FROG is also noteworthy at 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FROG is 79.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume of FROG on November 02, 2023 was 806.87K shares.

FROG) stock’s latest price update

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG)’s stock price has increased by 16.33 compared to its previous closing price of 22.53. However, the company has seen a 20.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Shanti Ariker – Chief Legal Officer Shlomi Haim – Co Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jacob Shulman – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Noah Herman – JPMorgan Chase & Co. Koji Ikeda – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Oscar Saavedra – Morgan Stanley Miller Jump – Truist Securities Kingsley Crane – Canaccord Genuity Ittai Kidron – Oppenheimer Brad Reback – Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Jonathan Ruykhaver – Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. Michael Cikos – Needham & Company John Gomez – Deutsche Bank Ethan Weeks – Piper Sandler & Co. William Mandl – KeyBanc Capital Markets Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us and welcome to JFrog’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. I’ll hand the conference over today to Shanti Ariker, Chief Legal Officer.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $29 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FROG Trading at 3.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +8.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG rose by +19.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.13. In addition, JFrog Ltd saw 22.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Shlomi Ben Haim, who sale 45,860 shares at the price of $23.11 back on Oct 18. After this action, Shlomi Ben Haim now owns 5,273,663 shares of JFrog Ltd, valued at $1,059,825 using the latest closing price.

Simon Frederic, the Director of JFrog Ltd, sale 35,000 shares at $23.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 17, which means that Simon Frederic is holding 5,054,432 shares at $833,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Equity return is now at value -11.45, with -8.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, JFrog Ltd (FROG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.